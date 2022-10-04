“I spent it, but pleased”: Angelique Burgos is anxious and happy for the premiere of “Burbu Nite”

Many think that dreaming one thing is enough for it to come true. Nothing is further from reality. Dreams are still thoughts and only the achievement of acts usually bears fruit.

The host, Angelique Burgos “Burbu”worked, prepared, sacrificed and invested to see materialized the desire to produce and lead his own TV show TV. Only in this way will it be possible for the followers of the businesswoman to enjoy the premiere of “Burbu Nite” tonight by Wapa Television at 10:00 pm

“I am very anxious, full of nerves, because, although people think ‘ah, that’s your daily bread’. But yes, when you have a responsibility and the desire to make it look good on you, you know that nerves are always going to surface. But I’m very happy to see a dream come true.” said the cheerleader in a telephone interview with The new day.

Several years ago Burgos began to prepare for this moment. Not only her, but part of her team that will accompany her in her new facet. An example? Her friend and comadre of her, the singer and actress Giselle Ortiz.

Initially, these hilarious entertainment figures had the idea of ​​launching a project through the social networks. However, his busy schedules added to the natural events that have affected the island in the last 3 years, did not allow it.

“At one point we came to think that it was not for us, but it was really God who had that project for this time. We had it mounted a few years ago and it happened now, ”said the wife of the former professional basketball player, enthusiastically. Elijah “Larry” Ayuso.

The arrival of “Burbu Nite” on the Puerto Rican screen also marks the return of the model and announcer, Baby Maldonado, to television. The hostess of “The herd of Z” of Zeta 93 FM will have its own segment and will carry out interventions from the street.

“We have another segment that I bet a lot on because it is new. They all have their magic, but this is something I don’t see on Puerto Rican television these days. I have a very special blind couple that gives us, inspires us, they see things as a challenge and not as a limitation. They send and go, and I love it. They are very inspiring and I know that we are going to learn a lot from their vision of life”, commented the mother of Sahil Elías and Kokoh Mar.

The space will also have interviews with guest artists. “Burbu” announced that they will be shorter than those of Burbu TV, but just as “good and spicy”. Likewise, together with Ortiz, he will present a special segment dedicated to women.

From Puerto Rico to Paris

As a joke, the announcer borrowed the phrase from one of her interviewees on Burbu TV, the Dominican “influencer” Javis “The Derailed”to describe that he did not skimp so that even the smallest detail of the program bears his stamp.

“I spent it, but pleased”, he said between laughs. “Obviously, Channel (4) has made an investment in me, in this proposal, but there were some things, some whims that I had, that, in order to carry them out, I also had to contribute”, continuous.

One of these details is the “opening”, which was recorded in destinations such as Paris, London, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. According to the now executive producer, the objective of the audiovisual work is to enhance the attributes of Puerto Rico.

“It is a combination of what social networks and television are. When you go to the networks you see this ‘influencer’ in Paris, doing TikTok, promoting the destination… Wapa has always bet on the beautiful settings that Puerto Rico has. I wanted to string together different parts of the world, but starting from Puerto Rico and ending up in Puerto Rico. He was very nice, ”he detailed.

Although he acknowledged that the majority of his followers are women, “Burbu Nite” is not aimed at a specific group. In fact, along these lines, Burgos added that it has always been difficult for him to box his projects into genres and ages.

“Thank God I have a universe of followers. I have people of all ages: little girls, women my age, older women, grannies, as one calls it. When you are going to address the whole world, you have to be very cautious because what some like, others do not and they can be offended”, he deepened her while thanking that he enjoys “acceptance in the country”.

“Pégate” was his school

It still comes to Channel 4 and Burgos is overwhelmed by the nostalgia of knowing that her time on “Pégate al Mediodía” is over. More than a workshop, the animator welcomed the production as a family, her second home and a school.

“We will always be linked because it was a very beautiful family. I was there for 13 years, I lost many fears there, I grew up there. I arrived single, there I got married, I raised my family. People have seen my professional and personal growth.” listed.

“Burbu” does not leave empty-handed. She carries what she has experienced, the teachings, joys and a deep sense of gratitude towards two people who have always believed in her. These are the producers Gilda Santini and Emanuel “Sunshine” Logroño.

“That goes beyond a job and I will always be linked to them. But yes, one always has new fires, longings in the heart and I am heading towards that, to be able to materialize it as we want and I have had their support. That is very nice, ”she pointed out.

nothing worries him

On the possibility that at some point she and the comedian and producer, Francis Roses -who jumped from Wapa TV to TeleOnce- coincide with a program at the same time, the blonde assured that she is not worried.

“Do you know something? I’m happy for Francis because Francis bet on him at one point. Francis had spent his life making his characters, which is very good in that line, but he had the desire to be a presenter and to have his space. So I really bet on him every time. It doesn’t matter if we’re on the same schedule. I think we all enjoy our audience and I bet on myself and I bet on my teammates too. In addition to the fact that I have a special affection for him, ”he said.