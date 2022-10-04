News

Hurricane Ian: Florida death toll rises as criticism grows over disaster management

Photo of CodeList CodeList20 hours ago
0 2 3 minutes read

  • Bernd Debusmann Jr, Sam Cabral
  • BBCNews

Rescuers walk through the flooded streets of Fort Myers.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Lee County was one of the hardest hit in all of Florida.

Reports put the death toll in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian topping 90 as state rescue personnel continue to search for survivors.

Florida officials have come under heavy criticism for alleged delays in issuing evacuation orders in some of the areas hardest hit by the storm.

At least half of the deaths have been reported in the county of readwhere Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

US President Joe Biden is expected to visit Florida on Wednesday.

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList20 hours ago
0 2 3 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Florida death toll rises to 76 after Hurricane Ian

2 days ago

No access to highways in Orocovis: “We are tired of talking, we want to see action”

4 days ago

More problems for Trump: They reject his legal arguments

1 week ago

A frightened coyote hides in a California school bathroom. So they rescued him

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button