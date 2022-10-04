How much did Luis Quiñónez win in the fight that led to his death? Halftime

Midtime Editorial

Although there are boxers who can boast bank accounts with many zeros in between, it is constant that In its beginnings, what matters least is the monetary partsince it is when the illusion leads them to risk their lives for the simple purpose of making a name, as happened with Luis QuinonezColombian who died on September 30.

After hours and still mourning the sudden loss of the 25-year-old former boxerdetails about his death continue to come out, one of them the money he earned for the confrontation with José Muñoz, from which he would come down knocked out and would later lead him to death.

“The bag was the least of it for him in this fight. Luis told me: ‘I’m not aware of the money in this. What I want is the national title because that is my dream now: to be a national champion. The fight (against Muñoz) It was for a million Colombian pesos (4,353 Mexican pesos at today’s exchange rate), explained Miguel Ángel “el Ñato” Guzmán, Quiñónez’s coach, in an interview for The Herald of Colombia.

“Luis told me: don’t talk to me about money, what I want is to be a champion,” he added.

The coach also recalled the case of Líkar Ramos, who when he sought to be world champion he did it for an amount that “they burst out laughing”although he did so simply because “he wanted to take advantage of the opportunity”.