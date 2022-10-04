His first goal! Alberth Elis makes his debut in the French Second Division and gives victory to Girondins de Bordeaux

Lavalle, France.

Alberth Elis returned on Monday after overcoming injury and scored his first goal in the French Second Division to give Girondins de Bordeaux an important 1-2 win at Laval on Matchday 10. The Honduran striker was injured last month in the match against Saint Étienne, was substituted after just 11 minutes and was out for three weeks. In fact, he did not attend the Honduran National Team for the friendlies against Argentina and Guatemala. ‘La Panterita’ played again, starting the match at the Stade Francis Le Basser as a substitute and entered the field in the second half (minute 63) in place of the Senegalese Aliou Badji.

Six minutes it took Elis to be noticed on the court. In a Bordeaux attack, the Georgian Zuriko Davitashvili entered the area, the ball stretched out and fell to the catracho, but he could not hit him, he went blank. The ball fell to Davitashvili again, who returned it to Alberth Elis with a heel and this time the Honduran connected with a powerful right hand that slipped through the angle of the Laval goalkeeper, in the 69th minute. It was the victory goal for Girondins de Bordeaux and a goal that the catracho needed a lot to debut this season in Ligue 2 and gain confidence.