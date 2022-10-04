Héctor Vargas recognizes the good level of Alajuelense, but reminds Fabián Coito of the vacations when he was coach of Honduras

2022-10-03

Royal Spain faces on Tuesday, October 4 Alajuelense of Costa Rica in the first leg of the League semi-finals Concacaf that will be played in the stadium Morazan starting at 7:00 p.m. Honduras. The coach of the aurinegros, Hector Vargasspoke this afternoon-night with the media about the good sporting and mental state with which the team arrives to face the Alajuelense Sports League. “In this kind of tournament to reach a semifinal you have to be in good sports health, we have recovered some footballers in these 15 days that we have stopped, so we come with all the energy. We have a good group of players who have rested well and who He has the chance to look for a good result tomorrow”.

Royal Spain before the dates FIFA had a “touched” squad with many injured players and thanks to the break FIFA, Vargas you can already count on them for tomorrow’s match at the Morazan. “Simply wait for game time because we are doing well, we are well and when we have sports health due to injuries, although we have suffered due to the issue of Back, lackey, Saraviaand other players we had in the last game against Herediannow we recover them”, commented the Argentine coach. Alajuelense is directed by the ex technician of the Honduran national team, fabian coituswho is very knowledgeable about Honduran soccer, and Hector Vargas was asked if there is a difference with respect to the other teams of Costa Rica.

“This is a different tournament, I think so”we had to dance with the ugliest” how do you say Honduras. First we got the Real Esteli (champion of Nicaragua), later Carthaginian (champion of Costa Rica), we were able to eliminate him in a tough series and then we faced the leading player from Costa Rica (Heredian) with a difference of nine points and we were also able to eliminate them and we are good to achieve the result we want and lead us to Costa Rica has consolidated it. Hector Vargas He reminded Coito of the vacations he took when he was a Honduras coach and also about how he did to take away the undefeated Motagua. “The issue is to work hard, when I saw that the coach of Motagua (Hernan Medina) was on vacation in RoatanI prepared the reserves to go and take away the undefeated, in all this you have to work ”.

“That’s also why what Chico Ferrera told me with the coach of the Alajuela (fabian coitus) who spent 10 months in the pandemic Uruguay and the technician Panama was working full force and had many more chances than Honduras to qualify for the World Cup and that is why I tell you, once it is revealed, it is already controversial, but I defend the work of this country in the football part, ”he threw the dart Vargas towards Intercourse. SEE ALSO: Clásico: Of the last ten games, Motagua has won five times, while Olimpia has only done it twice “The team is fine, we bet with the young people there in Tegucigalpa and it went well. The whole team is working hard, so that things go the way they are, and we can see the results”. DO THEY ARRIVE AS FAVORITES? Favoritism begins when the game ends for either of the two, the Alajuela It is an emblematic team in this kind of competition, it has a very good structure in Costa Rica, so it is also not to be underestimated, it is a very good team. We have to be focused and involved in our proposal that we have made with the two previous teams and not lose that dynamic and aggressiveness that we have had in the six games of Concacaf and seek to sustain it by achieving the result we want.