Héctor Vargas leaves Fabián Coito a dart and reminds him of the vacations when he was coach of the Honduran National Team

Real Spain faces Alajuelense from Costa Rica this Tuesday, October 4, in the first leg of the Concacaf League semifinals that will be played at the Morazán stadium starting at 7:00 pm, Honduras time.

The coach of the Aurinegros, Héctor Vargas, spoke this afternoon-night with the media about the good sports and mental state with which the team arrives to face the Liga Deportiva Alajuelense.

“In this kind of tournament to reach a semifinal you have to be in good sports health, we have recovered some footballers in these 15 days that we have stopped, so we come with all the energy. We have a good group of players who have rested well and who He has the chance to look for a good result tomorrow”.

Before the FIFA dates, Real España had a “touched” squad with quite a few injured players and thanks to the FIFA break, Vargas can now count on them for tomorrow’s match at Morazán.

“Simply wait for the time of the game because we are doing well, we are well, and when we have sports health due to injuries, although we have suffered due to the issue of Vuelto, Lacayo, Saravia, and other players we had in the game happened against Herediano, now we recover them”, commented the Argentine coach.

Alajuelense is directed by the former coach of the Honduran National Team, Fabián Coito, who is very knowledgeable about Honduran soccer, and Héctor Vargas was asked if there is a difference with respect to the other Costa Rican teams.

“This is a different tournament, I think that if “we had to dance with the ugliest” as they say in Honduras. First we got Real Estelí (Nicaragua champion), then Cartaginés (Costa Rica champion), we were able to eliminate them in a tough series and then we faced the leading player from Costa Rica (Herediano) with a nine point difference and we were also able to eliminate them and we are well to achieve the result we want and take us to Costa Rica to consolidate it.

THE DART TO INTERCOURSE

Héctor Vargas reminded Coito of the vacations he took when he was coach of Honduras and also about how he did to take Motagua’s unbeaten record.

“The issue is to work hard, when I saw that the Motagua coach (Hernán Medina) was on vacation in Roatán, I said that we could take away his undefeated record, we have to work on all of this.”

“That is also why Chico Ferrera told me with the Alajuela coach (Fabián Coito) that in the pandemic he spent 10 months in Uruguay and the Panama coach was working fully and had many more possibilities than Honduras to qualify for the World Cup and for I tell you that, once it is revealed, it is already controversial, but I defend the work of this country in the soccer part, ”Vargas threw the dart towards Coito.

“The team is fine, we bet with the young people there in Tegucigalpa and it went well. The whole team is working hard, so that things go the way they are, and we can see the results”.

DO THEY ARRIVE AS FAVORITES?

“The favoritism begins when the game ends for either of the two, Alajuela is an emblematic team in this kind of competition, they have a very good structure in Costa Rica, so it is not to be underestimated, they are a very good team.”

“We have to be focused and stay involved in our proposal that we have made with the two previous teams and not lose that dynamic and aggressiveness that we have had in the six Concacaf games and seek to sustain it by achieving the result we want.”

What difference is there between Alajuelense and the other teams? Do you already have a substitute for Devron García?

“Yes, there is already a substitute, because 15 days ago we knew the suspension was coming, it is not new. The issue of difference is very similar to soccer in Costa Rica, being a very technical and very good soccer with the case of Alex López, Borges, Bryan Ruíz, who are interesting players and we have what is ours, the difference really prevails in a match is seen in the match itself. The way they play is very good because of the base of players they have”.

The Costa Rican press has said that the teams have not taken this international tournament very seriously. Do you think this is true?

“I didn’t see it like that with Hernán Medford, I saw him with all the enthusiasm of winning them, it’s when you box and they hit you hard and then you say you didn’t feel anything after they hit you.”

“For me, we all want this beautiful tournament and I always supported this tournament and I have the privilege of being in the semifinals. It seems to me that we have to prepare for the next competition, this is ideal and I think we all want to win them, if not ask Motagua or Olimpia what wants to repeat and any team in Central America who also want to win it”, concluded the coach of Real Spain.