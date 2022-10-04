He took a love from Sebastián Rulli, lost everything and fell into the worst misery

Sebastian Rulli

October 03, 2022 5:17 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

If you ask any fan of the world of Mexican television shows for the best leading men, surely one of them would be Sebastián Rulli. An actor who left several breathless and who also beat several rivals to get what he wanted.

However, there was a time when he ended up being the loser of the story, since he was betrayed by the one he once considered his best friend and Rulli ended up more than heartbroken.

More news from Rulli:

THE FORBIDDEN LOVE OF SEBASTIAN RULLI WHO LOST EVERYTHING AFTER AN INFIDELITY

THE TELEVISA STAR WHO TEMPTED SEBASTIAN RULLI TO LEAVE ANGELIQUE

From there, the one who betrayed him ended up spiraling down and lost what he loved most.

This is the actor Eduardo Santamarina

Santamarina and Rulli in ‘Rubí’

It all happened in the telenovela ‘Rubí’, released in 2004, where Rulli and Santamarina were in a love triangle with the antagonist played by Bárbara Mori. There, when the character of Sebastián was married to Rubí, there was an infidelity with the character of Santamarina.

In real life, Eduardo had to deal with alcoholism and although he has already recovered with the help of his current wife, Mayrín Villanueva, at the time it cost him his relationship with the mother of his children, Itati Cantoral.