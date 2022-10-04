“He takes it without talking to anyone”

2022-10-03

Surprise! Real Madrid has priority over the rest of the other clubs for the signing of Erling Haaland when he wants to leave Manchester City in the Premier League.

Fernando Sanz assured in El Chiringuito that Haaland’s clause to leave in 2024 is more favorable for the white team than for the rest.

“The information I have is that there is an exit clause for Haaland in the second year, and the curious thing is that with very beneficial conditions compared to the rest for a club, which is Real Madrid,” he said.

And he added that “Haaland puts in a clause that allows him to leave after two years but with priority for Real Madrid. Madrid puts up whatever money it takes and takes Haaland without talking to City”.