He described the “strange” process of selecting waitresses at Hooters and revealed the large numbers he earned in tips

Selena Silveira is a young American who is currently studying to be a nurse, but some time ago, before choosing her vocation, She was a waitress at Hooters Restaurant.. Recently, told her experience about what it was like to be interviewed and later chosen to be part of the staff of the firm and left many people surprised. detailed step by step the selection process and described it as “strange”.

It was through a video on YouTube, which he later deleted, but which was taken up by New York Postwhere told his followers how he applied for a vacancy at the firm and later became his employee. What caught his attention the most was the application procedure, which only took around ten minutes.

It all started with the normal questions that an applicant is asked when going to a job interview: “Why do you want to work here? What do you think you can bring to work? How would you handle a dissatisfied customer in a situation?” he recalled in his clip on the social network.

Selena Silveira said that the process to enter Hooters was like that of the models to an agency New York Post

Then came the most “rare” and that she classified as a casting of models: “Later they took me out and took a full body photo of me, which at first I thought was a little strange, “he stressed. Although she later acknowledged that they explained to her the reason why they had supposedly captured the images: “Then I discovered that it was like that when they wanted to decide who they were going to hire, they could remember what you were like,” she added.

the youtuber He emphasized that the restaurant chain is not looking for any type of employee, but to a group of girls who look quite dressed to welcome guests. She translated it in that being an employee is basically being a model chosen to play a character within the establishment:

“It is up to you to choose what kind of people you want to hire. Just like any other casting model. Hooters, aka the directors, could choose what kind of models they want based on the look they want because that’s their business and that’s their brand,” she said.

Of course, he recognized that the pay could be very good depending on the day. He normally made between $100 and $500 a night in tips.

The nursing student also mentioned other functions and conditions that the workers had to fulfill if they did not want to have problems with their managers. Among the highlights was the always wear makeup and wear your hair down, in addition to not using hair dyes or wearing too bright a nail color. “Getting ready for work involved a lot of things and that was due to the strict image policy,” she recalled.

Hooters description on their job page www.hooters.com/about/careers

According to the company’s website, They look for dedicated workers with a fun and feminine personality.: “Being a Hooters Girl is an honor given only to the most entertaining, goal-oriented, glamorous and charismatic women. Hooters Girls have that special gift for making all guests feel welcome. She’ll have all kinds of opportunities, like appearing in Hooters’ annual swimsuit calendar. She is an American icon throughout the world. She is not a waitress, ”says the ad in its available vacancies section.