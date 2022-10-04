Harry and Meghan make their role in society clear, apart from the monarchy

In recent weeks, both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been in the spotlight again after their return to the United Kingdom on the occasion of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. And it is that every movement that the couple makes is analyzed with a magnifying glass.

Just one day after Buckingham Palace has shared the first official portrait of the new kings, Carlos III and Camilla, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Dukes of Sussex have published new photos together.

It has been the photographer Misan Harriman who has shared these images on his Instagram profile, where we can see the couple moments before appearing at the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022. Some very vindictive photographs where Harry and Meghan appear with their hands intertwined, demonstrating once again how united they are.

In the first image, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear smiling at the camera, she in a passionate red suit made up of a laced blouse and tailored pants and he in a very simple black suit. Meanwhile, in the second photograph, the duchess maintains her smile and Harry appears with a more serious face than his wife.

These photographs have seen the light shortly after the Royal family of England published an image of Carlos and Camilla with the princes of Wales that symbolizes a new consolidated and reduced monarchy. For their part, Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they also have an important role to play in society, even if it has to be outside the monarchy.

This story was originally published on October 4, 2022 0:01 pm.