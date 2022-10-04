Green Card for legal residence in the United States for immigrants with more than 7 years in the country, the proposal that is already in the Senate

The United States Senate recently made a groundbreaking proposal that would benefit millions of immigrants. It is about granting residence to those who have already been residing in the country for 7 years or more.

It is estimated that 8 million undocumented people would receive their Green Card if the Registration Law, which dates back to 1929, is finally updated. Right now, that term is too long. In fact, it only suits those who have been in that nation for at least 50 years.

The Registration Law project would come with a revolutionary character because it would modify the current rules on the Green Card application. The difference between one law and another would be abysmal and its positive effects even greater.

It would even allow undocumented immigrants to apply, first, for a Green Card and then for citizenship. Without a doubt, a radical turn of the rudder in this aspect of internal migration.

Innovative and inclusive proposal

The “Renewal of the Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929” also seeks to prevent Congress from updating the registration date.

What to do if you are among the possible beneficiaries? The first and foremost thing is to show that you have been living in the United States for at least 7 years.

According to the Democrats, promoters of the change, this new rule would take effect 60 days after it is signed by the president, Joe Biden. Obviously, the House of Representatives and the Senate must give their approval first.

To date, the Registration Law presents the limit of stay on January 1, 1972 for an immigrant to apply for their Green Card.

The plan foreseen for its modification will not force to change the deadline. A certain period of years would be established to prove by non-citizens.