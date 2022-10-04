Global Entry and how Dominicans can apply

Global Entry is a program of the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which allows an expedited admission process for pre-approved low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States.

Citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents of the United States may apply for the Global Entry program, as well as citizens of certain countries with which the CBP Office has trusted travel arrangements.

The Dominican Republic could begin to be part of the countries that benefit from this program, after last Friday, both countries signed a memorandum of understanding to formally start negotiations to include the DR among the international partner countries of Global Entryan initiative that streamlines entry procedures to US territory.

It is important to note that before enrolling in this program, participants go through a rigorous background check and a personal interview. Global Entry is a program available to low-risk travelers only. In other words, even if your country of origin is part of the program, each traveler is evaluated individually.

According to the US Customs and Border Protection Center (CBP), some of the requirements to request access to the Global Entry are:

· An email address (to create a Login.gov Account)

Address history for the last five years

Employment history for the last five years

International travel history for the last five years

Court documents (if you have ever been convicted of a crime other than a traffic violation)

· Telephone numbers

Documentation to prove any other citizenship (if applicable)

citizenship test

Passport (required for Global Entry )

) Proof that you are allowed to enter the United States

Permanent Resident Card (if you are a Lawful Permanent Resident of the United States).

Valid driver’s license

Proof that you live at the address you provide for your current address

How is the Global Entry card applied for?

Once the country has been included among the partner countries, people must apply for a Global Entryby completing and submitting an online application through the Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) System.

The non-refundable application fee is US$100 for a five-year membership. If you are including multiple family members, you will need to complete a separate application for each person, regardless of age.

Dominican citizens who request and obtain approval to participate in Global Entry they will be able to enter the United States using the control kiosks in the areas of the Federal Inspection Service of 85 airports in the United States and other countries.

Successful applicants for Global Entry they will also receive the benefit of the TSA PreCheck program, which will allow for a more seamless screening process at security for domestic and international flights departing from the United States by eliminating the requirement to remove shoes, jackets or belts and computers from carry-on luggage .