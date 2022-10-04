Gal Gadot teaches fashion to the rhythm of Rosalía’s ‘Despecha’

Gal Gadot joins the Motomami club dancing Despecha de Rosalía | Instagram: @gal_gadot

Welcome to the Motomami club! Actress Gal Gadot marveled on social networks with a video in which she left her fans completely in love after modeling in front of the camera in the best looks for this fall season, which far from saying goodbye to bright colors, will be embracing them more than never.

The content was uploaded to her verified Instagram account, where the talented celebrity of Israeli origin usually shows herself in her most relaxed phase, in addition to boasting an exquisite wardrobe with trendy clothes, which without fear of playing with textures and prints experience in comfort.

To the rhythm of ‘Desspechá’ by the Spanish singer Rosalía, Gal Gadot She came out to the frame and gave her best in front of the lens, conquering millions of hearts with the jovial attitude that differentiates her, being that characteristic smile that manages to touch her audience since the beginning of her career on the big screen.

One of the outfits she wore was a total look in zebra animal print, which consisted of a shirt and straight-leg, high-waisted pants that stylized her slim silhouette quite well. Continuing through the line of formal suits, Gal Gadot wore another set with a very similar design in bright green.

Finally, she fell in love with a yellow dress with puffed sleeves and a square mini skirt, which managed to conquer her followers by transmitting happiness, which, together with her bright smile, made her fans fall in love with the bright smile of the former queen of beauty.

The support that this cheerful video clip of the beautiful movie star is receiving is enormous, since in less than 12 hours after it was published, it reached more than a million reactions, in addition to more than 5 thousand comments, which at the moment are disabled for unknown reasons.

“THE BEST EVER”, “GODDESS GODDESS GODDESS”, “LOVE OF MY LIFE”, “How beautiful can you be???! Gal Gadot Yes!”, “I love you from afar gal gadot “, “Divine beauty”, “IMAGINE IF THE BEAUTIFUL WOULD HAVE POSTED IT YESTERDAY”, “I can’t wait to see your new movie Heart of Stone next year in 2023”, were some of the messages.

