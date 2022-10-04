Finally, Irina Baeva confesses if she cheated on her fiancé Gabriel Soto

Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto

October 03, 2022 8:15 p.m.

One of the most famous and controversial couples right now in Mexican entertainment is undoubtedly that of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva. Two celebrities who undoubtedly attract attention for their talents and also for their multiple attractions that melt more than one of their fans.

A relationship that seemed made in heaven but that the rumors of infidelity on both sides could put an end to it, since various media have reported that the two could have broken their marriage commitment. It would not be the first time for Soto, since that would have been the reason why he ended up with the mother of his children, Geraldine Bazán.

The rumors have been growing more and more and Soto had to go out and clarify everything but not everyone has believed it.

And Irina finally spoke

“I don’t know why people don’t believe us, we’re fine. We’re fine, everything is in order, Gabriel is recording a lot and so we haven’t been able to share much, due to work, but we’re fine,” revealed Baeva for ‘Despierta América’, making it clear that their relationship remains strong despite the gossip and rumours.