Fernando Colunga’s novel is over, but its success would depend on Kate del Castillo

Fernando Colunga and Kate del Castillo

October 03, 2022 7:19 p.m.

Fans have waited for more than 7 years to see Fernando Colunga on the screens, they had a slight hope when it was announced that the gallant of gallants would embody Malverde, the Patron Saint; but this dream came to an end when the actor left the production.

But he returned to the public arena with “Count” that has already finished recording and it is expected that they will soon reveal the promos and previews, which until now have been kept secret, supposedly at his request Fernando Colunga, who would not want anything to leak until they are sure of the quality of production.

But the success of this melodrama would not only depend on the excellent work of the actors, it would also be in the hands of Telemundo and Kate del Castillo; and we explain why. It turns out that Kate del Castillo plays the Queen of the South, the remembered Teresa Mendoza and the prime time rating falls on her.

The queen of the south would go to prime time

So this telenovela attracts or retains the audience of the following ones, so it has been thought that the ideal would be for the prime time to be with La Reina del Sur, followed by El Conde and to finish the Señor de los Cielos, well yes they put other telenovelas could harm the rating of these melodramas.