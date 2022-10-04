Fernando Colunga worries and divides opinions for looking strange appearance

The image was published on social networks, questioning the actor’s heartthrob.

Colunga is a man who keeps his private life completely secret, so he has not explained to his fans what his appearance is due to.

Without a doubt, Fernando Colunga was crowned one of the most coveted leading men of Mexican soap operas because his physical appearance, youth and freshness stole the hearts of thousands of people.

Recently, the actor caused a stir on social networks by publishing a photograph, where he can be seen with a thinner face, a downcast countenance and even some wrinkles.

Some followers of the famous that it could be some characterization or photography filters, since the image appears in black and white. While others have questioned whether it is a health problem.

In the black and white portrait of Colunga, it can be seen that the actor wears a jacket, white shirt and tie. Although, the appearance of his face was what caught the attention of several followers.

It should be noted that Fernando is working on the production of ‘El Conde: Pasión y Honor’, alongside Ana Brenda Contreras, for which several have dared to say that it is a simple characterization of his character.

“It’s very beautiful, but it looks weird, I don’t remember that his eyes were that droopy,” were some of the comments from Internet users.

So far, the actor has not come out to give statements about it, however, it would not be the first time that he caused a stir on the internet for his image.

Let’s remember that Fernando Colunga appeared at a Telemundo event in May, showing a well-preserved face and even raised rumors of a possible cosmetic surgery.