Fernando Colunga divides opinions by his physical appearance

Fernando Colunga

MEXICO CITY, October 2 (EL UNIVERSAL).- For several years, Fernando Colunga established himself as one of the most sought-after leading men on television.As an example of this are the more than 15 productions that he starred in throughout his career, as well as the lucrative exclusive contract that he had with Televisa.

But they say that the years do not pass in vain and now, it seems, that attractive Colunga that made hundreds of women sigh, only the memory could remain.

Although he has been away from the screen for years, Fernando will return soon with “El Conde“, a Telemundo project in which he shares credits with Ana Brenda Contreras and Marjorie de Sousa; however, what he most What has drawn attention is the physical appearance of the driver, because according to several users, he already “got old”.

A photograph of Colunga appeared on social networks in which you can see his face much thinnerthe countenance somewhat downcast and with a few extra wrinkles: quite the opposite of when he made his presentation for the series “Malverde”, which in the end he no longer starred in.

some of his followers assure that this image could be the product of some characterization or even filters, since it is in black and white; while others are convinced that the protagonist of “La Usurpadora” has already lost his charm and have even questioned his health.

For its part, The actor has not come out to talk about it, but it would not be the first time that an image highlights controversy around him. A few months ago, when the United States television station announced his triumphant return to the small screen, Colunga made his reappearance before the media looking a little changed, with his skin slightly more stretched than normal, which started speculation that he would have gone to some aesthetic fix to continue conserving its attractiveness.

