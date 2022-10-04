Father of Paloma Cuevas, pronounces on his wedding with Luis Miguel: “I would not dislike”

Paloma Cuevas and her father, Victoriano Valencia, in an archive image Europa Press Reports / Europa Press (FILE PHOTO) 06/06/2017 Europe Press

In Mexico there has been no talk of anything else for days. According to different Aztec media, Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas would have been engaged after several months of discreet relationship and would already be planning their weddings for 2023. Yes, we say it in the plural because it is rumored that the couple would say ‘yes I do’ twice with separate celebrations both in Spain and in the native country of the famous singer.

Great news about which neither Enrique Ponce’s ex nor ‘The Sun King’ have spoken at the moment and about which Paloma’s father, Victoriano Valencia, confesses to not knowing anything “yet”. “I know they are very close friends but nothing more. She has been separated for several years and she has the right to be happy, ”the attorney confessed this Monday when asked about the wedding rumors.

Hours later, and much more talkative, Victoriano has denied that between his daughter and Luis Miguel there is something more than a good friendship, but he has confessed that if his love story were true, he would be delighted with the singer as a son-in-law: “They are nothing more What childhood friends. Paloma is the godmother of the first son Luis Miguel had, so that’s where their friendship unites them.” “He is a great person, a gentleman and a great artist and I wouldn’t mind it, but she has to decide it,” he acknowledged.

“He has always said that Paloma is the love of his life and I would give him the thumbs up because he is a gentleman, but that is her who has to decide” he has reiterated prudently, leaving in the air whether or not his daughter is in love by Luis Miguel.

A discretion that he maintains when we ask him if he thinks that Enrique Ponce, with whom he continues to have a great friendship despite his separation from his daughter, will marry Ana Soria: “I don’t know there anymore, son. That is already pitoniso”.

And from a possible wedding to a breakup, that of Ana María Aldón and José Ortega Cano, one of her best friends. A delicate matter that Victoriano confesses has caught him totally by surprise. “We haven’t talked about it, that’s what I know from you, but I didn’t expect her to break up her relationship because she’s always told me that she was very happy, that she’s a great woman,” she revealed, assuring that either “united or disunited ” wishes them both to be happy “because they are two great people”.