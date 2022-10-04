Fanatic DID 600 MILES to Pittsburgh and RECEIVED AWARD – SwingComplete

By Aliet Arzola Lima

Mitch Keller, a 26-year-old pitcher with just four seasons of major league experience, stood confidently in front of Albert Pujols Monday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The right-hander, who was only a five-year-old boy when the Dominican debuted in the Majors, grew up watching him mercilessly beat up any shooter who challenged him on the diamonds, but against him he had been unable to do anything in six previous confrontations.

In six individual duels, in six official at-bats, not a single hit had been achieved by Pujols against Keller, who boasted two strikeouts against the legendary Cardinals first baseman. However, “The Machine” does not want to leave pending accounts before saying goodbye to MLB forever, and so he let the Pirates pitcher know.

In the sixth inning of Monday’s game between Pittsburgh and St. Louis, Pujols took a tame 76-mile curveball off Keller with a running back and put his team ahead on the scoreboard. With a count of two strikes and two balls, the Dominican waited patiently for a pitch that hung at the height of the letters, ideal to slaughter him with a devastating swing.

The ball rocketed (99.4 miles) down the line into the left field bleachers, where a fan caught it, 361 feet from the rubber. In his hands, this lucky man had a treasure: the 703rd home run of the glorious career of Albert Pujols, who with that hit surpassed the legendary Babe Ruth as the second greatest RBI in Major League history.

The man, who was wearing a red Cardinals jersey and cap, is named Mike Hutcheson and, by his own account, traveled more than 600 miles with the goal of capturing a Pujols home run in the stands.

Hutcheson traveled from his native Belleville, Illinois, to PNC Park in Pittsburgh to witness the last games in the professional career of the slugger from Quisquey, and with the dream of taking home a historical memory.

“It’s wonderful, I have no words to describe this moment. I came all the way out here to catch this home run,” Hutcheson said in a midgame interview Monday at the Pirates’ home. Surrounded by dozens of fans who lined up to take a photo with him and the ball from the hit, one of the most remembered in Pujols’ career.

That ball, from the moment it was fired from the Dominican’s bat, acquired incalculable sentimental value. However, it is unclear if Hutcheson will choose to return this treasure to Pujols or if he will follow the same roadmap as the fan who caught the 700th homer in Los Angeles and kept the ball.

During the last few days, there have been several controversies on this matter. Just a few days ago, when Albert passed Alex Rodriguez for the fourth home run in Major League history, two fans at PNC Park in Pittsburgh also caught the ball and decided to return it. By way of thanks, Pujols left him the ball as a gift and gave them other autographed balls.