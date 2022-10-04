Family of 4 ‘taken against their will’ missing in California, police say

Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh and Aroohi Dheri, 8 months old, were abducted along with the boy’s uncle, Amandeep Singh, on Monday, investigators said.

(CNN) –– Police are looking for a suspect who they say kidnapped four members of the same family in Merced County, California on Monday, investigators said.

Among those missing are 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, his parents Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, as well as the boy’s uncle, Amandeep Singh, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.

The family is believed to have been “kidnapped against their will” while at a business in the 800 block of South Highway 59 in Merced, located in central California between Modesto and Fresno.

“We don’t know of any motivation behind this. We just know that they disappeared,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said in a video message posted on Facebook.

Warnke implored people to share with authorities any information they may have related to the kidnapping, explaining that there have been no known contacts for the ransom. “We have evidence indicating that the people involved in this destroyed evidence in an attempt to cover their tracks,” she added.

“It is imperative that we get information on this,” Warnke insisted. “People are going to work around the clock on this until we find something.”

The suspect was described as a man with a shaved head, who was last seen wearing a hoodie, the sheriff’s office said. He is considered armed and dangerous, authorities added.

