Evelyn Beltrán’s forceful message that would leave Adamari López on the ground

Evelyn Beltran and Adamari Lopez

October 04, 2022 09:18 a.m.

Adamari López has been one of the most popular Latin stars in recent weeks, especially since she gave an interview talking about how her life had changed with the pandemic and the separation from her daughter’s father, Toni Costa.

He did not reveal the reason for the breakup, but his words left the door open to the possibility of infidelity on his part. The suspicions increased even more with his latest videos and Instagram reels, since more than one has interpreted them as indirect against Toni and his new girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán.

Adamari has denied the accusations but more than one has not believed him and it would seem unlikely that the new couple has not seen any of the publications or found out about the subject.

And Evelyn could have sent him a message

Evelyn’s Instagram Story

“Choose your partner well, because it is a reflection of the love you have for yourself,” says the publication that Evelyn shared and that could perfectly be applied against Adamari, considering her relationships with Luis Fonsi and Toni Costa, where the two gallants were accused of doing the worst to her.