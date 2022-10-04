Erling Haaland and the players with a 10 rating for L’Équipe

The Manchester City attacker joined a select list of players with perfect grades after his hat trick against United

Erling Haland stole the show once again last weekend: the mighty striker became the first player to march a hat trick in a derby Manchester in the victory of City 6-3 over United at the Etihad.

the star of Manchester City He completed the feat in 64 minutes thanks to his goals 12, 13 and 14 in the current season of the premier league.

Just nine minutes after Haland completed his treble, Phil Foden became the second player to score three goals in a derby Manchesterwith two assists provided by his Norwegian teammate, thus completing a great performance.

In fact, the dominant performance of Haland against United was so impressive that the French midfielder L’Equipe gave the 22-year-old an ultra-rare rating of 10/10. Only 14 players in history have received the highest score from the publication, who are famous for being strict when it comes to doling out their ratings.

Haaland is the first player to win a hat-trick in three consecutive home games. Getty Images

Lionel Messi is the only player to have received a 10/10 rating from L’Equipe on more than one occasion, although his two strike partners at Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, have also earned this honor once in recent years.

Next, we share with you the 14 players who have received a 10/10 rating from L’Equipe.

1 and 2. Franck Sauzee and Bruno Martini

France U-21 vs. Greece U-21, 1988





French duo Sauzee and Martini became the first two players to achieve top marks in a L’Équipe report for their individual performances in the second leg of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship final. After the first leg ended goalless, Sauzee scored twice in the second game, while goalkeeper Martini made a series of excellent saves to hold off the Greeks in a resounding 3-0 Les Bleus victory.

3. Oleg Salenko: Russia vs. Cameroon, 1994

Salenko was a Golden Boot winner at the 1994 World Cup after scoring six goals despite Russia failing to progress from the group stage. The striker was able to score five goals in a 6-1 win over Cameroon in his last appearance in the tournament to ensure he finished the competition level on six goals with Bulgarian legend Hristo Stoichkov.

4. Lars Windfeld: Aarhus v Nantes, 1997

Not a name that is familiar to most fans, but Windfeld is responsible for perhaps the greatest display by a goalkeeper in UEFA Cup history thanks to his famous one-man shutout against Nantes. Aarhus cruised to a shock 1-0 first-round win over their French opponents after taking an early lead and then relying on Windfeld to produce a heroic cavalcade of blocks and saves to preserve his team’s razor-thin aggregate lead.

5. Lionel Messi: Barcelona vs. Arsenal, 2010

Already highly capable of winning any game on his own, Messi reached new heights by driving a spectacular comeback against the Gunners in the Champions League round of 16. Level at two goals on aggregate, Barça quickly found themselves trailing at the Camp Nou when Nicklas Bendtner opened the scoring in the 19th minute. This instantly turned Messi on, as the Argentine scored four unanswered goals to secure a riotous 6-3 victory for the Catalans.

Messi with Barcelona in 2010. AP Photo

6. Lionel Messi: Barcelona vs Bayer Leverkusen, 2012

Messi was at his stratospheric best for Barcelona once again when he scored five goals (still a competition record) in a formidable 7-1 drubbing of an impotent Leverkusen in the Champions League round of 16.

7. Robert Lewandowski: Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid, 2013

Utterly ruthless on the edge of the box, Lewandowski scored four goals as the star striker gave Dortmund a solid 4-1 lead in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

8. Carlos Eduardo: Nice vs Guingamp, 2014

Brazilian attacking midfielder Eduardo became the first player to record a 10/10 performance in a Ligue 1 match when he scored five goals for Nice in a 7-2 win over Guingamp. On loan from FC Porto at the time, Eduardo finished the season with 10 league goals.

9. Neymar: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Dijon, 2018

Neymar was responsible for scoring half of PSG’s goals on the night the Ligue 1 giants won 8-0 against Dijon. The Brazilian striker also contributed two assists to round out his stellar performance.

Neymar vs Dijon in 2018. Getty Images

10. Dusan Tadic: Ajax vs. Real Madrid, 2019

Having suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first leg in Amsterdam, Tadic was key for Ajax in the second leg at the Bernabéu as the effervescent Dutch side pulled off an impressive comeback to knock Madrid out of their own fans in the round of 16.

11. Lucas Moura: Tottenham vs. Ajax, 2019

Trailing 1-0, Tottenham looked truly sunk when Ajax led 3-0 on aggregate 35 minutes into the second leg of the Champions League semi-final in Amsterdam. However, Moura refused to be beaten as the Brazilian winger staged a historic comeback scoring three goals and Spurs rallied to win the tie thanks to dying away goals.

12. Serge Gnabry: Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham, 2019

Former Arsenal midfielder Gnabry came back to haunt his old London rivals as Bayern defeated Tottenham 7-2 in the Champions League group stage. The talented young winger provided Lewandowski with an assist in the first half before adding four second-half goals of his own in what turned out to be an extremely tough defeat of last season’s finalists.

13. Kylian Mbappé: France vs. Kazakhstan, 2021

Reigning world champions France secured their place at the 2022 World Cup with one game to spare by beating last-placed Kazakhstan 8-0 at the Parc des Princes. After opening the scoring just six minutes later, Mbappé became the first Les Bleus player to score four goals in a match in 63 years.

Kylian Mbappe: France vs. Kazakhstan, 2021. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

14. Alban Lafont: Nantes-PSG, 2022

Another strong performance between the sticks saw Lafont earn L’Équipe’s top rating for helping preserve Nantes’ stunning 3-0 half-time lead against PSG, despite facing wave after wave of attacks from the likes of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar. Sure enough, Nantes won 3-1 against the Parisians thanks to their goalkeeper.