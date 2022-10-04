Edith González stole a role from her, and although she still hasn’t gotten over it, she now has the millions that Edith didn’t have

Edith Gonzalez

Edith González is one of the most remembered actresses of all time, her talent led her to star in several television hits such as: Bianca Vidal, Salomé, I will never forget you and Corazón Salvaje, among others.

And Corazón Salvaje is precisely the most emblematic soap opera of the actress, since the 1993 version became a worldwide success, since in all countries the public stopped to see the romance between Santa Monica and the pirate Juan del Diablo played by Edward Palomo.

But for this role there were several actresses who did the casting, including Erika Buenfil and Salma Hayek, who had just starred in the telenovela Teresa, which was one of her great successes on Mexican television, so the rumors assumed that she would be the protagonist of that melodrama.

Salma Hayek did not get the role but it was better

But the rumors were wrong and Salma did not get the part; but it was the best for her because she made her life in the United States and now she is one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood with billions of dollars in her account.