‘Ecuador achieved its right on the field, Peru and Chile want something that does not belong to them. We are left as weepers’, the harsh criticism of a Peruvian journalist for the TAS-Byron Castillo case | Soccer | Sports

“It is an act that does not represent me”, in this way Erick Osores, a Peruvian journalist rejected that the soccer federation of his country has joined that of Chile in going to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS, for its acronym in French) to try to reverse the rulings in favor of Ecuador by FIFA regarding the allegations of alleged irregularities regarding the nationality of Byron Castillo.

On June 10 and September 16, FIFA ruled in the first instance and after the appeal, on the complaint filed by the National Association of Professional Soccer of Chile (ANFP).

This despite the fact that since January 28, 2021, Judge Ronald Guerrero Cruz, of the North 2 Criminal Judicial Unit, based in Guayaquil, declared the habeas data that Byron David Castillo Segura presented admissible and ordered, in an official letter dated January 25, February of that year, addressed to the Civil Registry of Ecuador, to register the soccer player as an Ecuadorian citizen. In other words, for all purposes, Castillo, by order of the Judiciary, is Ecuadorian.

Last Friday, September 30, the TAS through a statement made public the appeal filed by Peru and Chile to try to classify, through administrative channels, Qatar 2022. This fact was reproached by the communicator during a program on the chain ESPN.

“In the last few hours Ecuador in an act, which I do not feel represented in any way and many do not, tries to be misplaced by Peru or Chile, who do not give up in their attempt to reach the World Cup through non-sports routes. I personally am tired of this, it’s a bad sign,” said the 46-year-old journalist.

“Certainly Ecuador will have to resolve its issues with a player on time, but its soccer campaign has been remarkable and it has won its ticket to the World Cup playing on the field. Meanwhile, if Peru had decided to go for that conviction, it would have done so sooner, not now that it is out,” he added.

Osores recalled that his country was left out of the World Cup after the lost playoff, in the penalty shootout, against Australia.

“Peru was eliminated from the World Cup at the hands of a goalkeeper (from Australia), we will not like what he did, but sportingly we were left out. Chile not to mention. Peru and Chile are trying to get involved when that right does not correspond to them, sportingly it belongs to Ecuador, the (country of) the South American champion”, he pointed out.

“The thing about Peru and Chile is really very bad, we are like those crybabies who couldn’t get it and then are looking to hang themselves in some way. I do not compare with the theme of 2018 where Peru was. in all his right, for a player who was clearly wrongly registered and it was resolved quickly, ”Osores concluded. (D)