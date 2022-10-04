Cynthia Klitbo reveals in tears that she has not been able to overcome the damage caused by Juan Vidal

Cinthia Klitbo / Courtesy

Cynthia Klitbo confessed with great sadness that still He has not been able to heal the damage caused by his romantic relationship with Juan Vidal, whom he denounced for psychological violence and owing him money Some months ago.

Despite the fact that the Dominican settled his monetary debt, the Mexican actress expressed the pain that publicly speaking about her ex-partner causes her.

“Forgive me, it’s that those issues hurt me, it’s something that I still can’t talk about, How lonely must I have been to believe everything he told me? I cried a lot, I went through many very difficult times. My daughter next to me, ”said the actress with tears in her eyes during her most recent meeting with the press.

When questioned about the recent engagement between Vidal and Niurka Marcosthe interpreter replied: “I took the poo out of my life, and it is taken out of the toilet and that toilet was already flushed a long time ago, and I don’t care, I don’t know what you are talking about, I am not interested in anything, because they have done enough damage in my life”.

On the other hand, Cynthia assured that her legal complaint against Juan continues, and she does not rule out that she will soon have to return to the authorities to ratify her accusations against him. “The legal process is still in force, a ratification was made 15 days ago, and when the judge requests me, I will have to come from Miami to present it.”

Finally, Klitbo stated that for the moment She does not want to give herself a new opportunity in love, because she was very hurt by her relationship with Vidal.

“The truth is that I don’t feel like at this moment that nobody physically approaches me, of new couples and as you may have noticed, I don’t know if one day I will accept, I believe that dignity is important and even if you start the heart, when something is not for you and is not right, you have to take it out, “he concluded.

