Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United in January

ANDhe case Cristiano Ronaldo still open. The Telegraph newspaper has stated that the striker could leave the Man Utd this same month of January, within the framework of the winter market, as long as an offer that satisfies the club arrives. This summer the Portuguese crack already wanted to leave the ranks of the Red Devils, but United prevented the striker from leaving, all so that he could finally occupy a position on the bench.

One of the great obstacles to Cristiano’s departure is the Portuguese’s salary, which when he signed for United in 2021 he received 30 million euros net per year. Figures that are very difficult to assume by the majority of interested clubs. In any case, as numerous reports in England indicate, the fact of not playing the Champions League he could have lowered his emoluments by 25% and that would lighten the costs of the operation.

Months ago CNN Portugal revealed that Cristiano he did not want to play in football in Saudi Arabia despite the 242 million euros that Al-Hilal offered him for only two seasons. Had he accepted the deal he would have been the highest paid footballer in the world with a salary of 2.3 million euros per week, beating French PSG player Kylian Mbapp.

CR7 has barely played 212 minutes so far in the Premier League, without goals or assists. In the Europa League he adds a goal in 2 games and 170 minutes on the pitch.