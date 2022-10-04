Church of Maradona performs the first wedding in central Mexico

The Maradonian Church of Mexico, dedicated to Argentine soccer player Diego Armando Maradona, held its first religious wedding this weekend in the municipality of San Andrés Cholula, in the central state of Puebla, where it is located.

“The Argentine God” witnessed the great love between Héctor García and Jaziel Torres, who professed eternal love within this religion.

The person in charge of uniting them in marriage was a priest of said church who put on the tunic and the stole with the word “God” in blue.

Jaziel, the bride, entered the church in her white dress with a long train, while Hector was shocked to the point of having tears in his eyes.

During the celebration of the Maradonian ritual, the life story of the “Golden Boy” was recalled, with emphasis on the 1986 World Cup, when “the hand of God” was given and the Argentine team was world champion to give way to a life of fame and success for the number 10 of the albicelestes.

Vicente Avendaño Fernández, spiritual technical director of the Maradonian Church, asked the couple to love each other, respect each other and always accompany each other in good and bad times, just as it happens in the stadium.

The bride and groom professed their vows by placing the rings and the bow, symbols of eternal love.

“They are witnesses of a love story that the world needs, they are also participants in a belief that I also share, which is Diego, that is why it gives me a lot of emotion, a lot of joy that two people have professed before the figure of the immortal 10 their love for life”, expressed the officiant.

The groom shared with Efe that approaching this modality of getting married refers to the show of love that he wanted to express to his partner, because it speaks of the fact that they can share different and unique things.

In addition, he said he was happy to be the first wedding celebrated in this church.

“I was aware of Maradona’s life, but it was in the church that we got to know her in depth, and we wanted to get married here because we both like soccer, she grew up in a stadium and grew up watching soccer, and I also like it a lot, So I tried to do something unique with the unique woman,” she said.

Jaziel Torres assured that she will never forget this special moment, although leaving this celebration they performed the civil wedding and the traditional Catholic one.

Marcelo Buchet, an Argentine nationalized Mexican who founded the Maradonian Church in the country, was happy to have the opportunity to celebrate this ritual.

He pointed out that anyone who wants to celebrate something can come to request a date and the only requirement will be a donation of food or an orthopedic device that will later be donated to low-income families.