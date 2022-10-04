Christina Aguilera: I am proud of where I come from, my father is from Ecuador | People | Entertainment

By the end of September, Christina Aguilera premiere It’s not that I miss youa theme in which in her lyrics and video she recounts the domestic violence she suffered with her father, who left the family when she was a child.

Through his social networks he expressed the meaning of the song in the personal sphere, as well as for his musical project composed of three parts. This chapter is named The light.

Christina Aguilera tells the whole truth about her Ecuadorian father in her first hallway: ‘I forgive but I never forget; I’ll keep going’

The 41-year-old singer again referred to It’s not that I miss you during an interview with Billboard Latin Week, where she assured that she is proud of herself, of her origins. “I am proud of who I am, I am proud of my name, I am proud of where I come from, my father is from Ecuador”, he assured.

Likewise, the artist indicated that it is also where she wanted to influence, “in the Ecuadorian waltz within music and pay tribute to it” in The light, and added that “it is authentic” and “important”. “I mean why not come full circle and all the chapters and close it with a name, my name,” she noted.

The interpreter’s father But I remember you, he is ecuadorian Faust Xavier Aguilera.

It’s not that I miss you on Sunday, October 2, it was placed at number three in YouTube trends. (YO)