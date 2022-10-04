Byron Castillo Case: ‘An action for millions of dollars is coming against the Chilean Federation, and a bad statement could put Peru in the lawsuit,’ warns the lawyer Andrés Holguín | Soccer | Sports

Andrés Holguín, Byron Castillo’s lawyer, believes that the chances of the client presenting legal actions are increasing. He said it when referring to the attacks that the soccer player of the National Team has received since the National Association of Professional Soccer (ANFP) filed a lawsuit with FIFA for alleged irregularities in the nationality of the current defender of León, from Mexico.

On June 10 and September 16, FIFA ruled in favor of Castillo in the first instance, and after the appeal, on the measure filed by the Chilean leaders.

“The feeling is the same. There is no way that anything (negative for Castillo and for Ecuador) is going to happen regarding the case. I am calm as the player’s lawyer, but I don’t know how to label this anymore. I am going to give the qualifications that I have given in previous interviews, the healthiest, so that you (journalists) can put them on the air”, Holguín declared in an interview with radio Ovationfrom Lima.

But despite making that clarification, Holguín mentioned: “This now has to be changed to a stronger tone.” He explained that in the course of that week he will have a meeting with Castillo’s agent and warned that “the action for millions of dollars against the Chilean federation is coming. The issue may be more expensive than they are thinking.

Holguín took advantage of the talk with Ovation to make a warning to the leaders of the Peruvian federation: “Be careful and a bad statement from Peru ends up putting them in this lawsuit.” The Guayaquil lawyer expressed his discomfort at Chile’s insistence and estimated that more than a legal issue, it is something of a “political” order.

“No regulation contemplates that FIFA or the TAS can become prosecutors in Switzerland to decide on the nationality of a person. They cannot get into the sovereignty of a country like Ecuador and ensure that a person’s passport is not legal,” he concluded.

Since January 28, 2021, Judge Ronald Guerrero Cruz, of the North 2 Criminal Judicial Unit, based in Guayaquil, declared the case admissible. habeas data presented by Byron David Castillo Segura and ordered, in an official letter dated February 25 of that year, addressed to the Civil Registry of Ecuador, to register the soccer player as an Ecuadorian citizen. In other words, for all purposes, Castillo, by order of the Judiciary, is Ecuadorian.

Last Friday, September 30, the TAS, through a statement, made public the appeal presented by Peru and Chile to try to classify Qatar 2022 through administrative channels. (D)