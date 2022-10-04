Bukele sends a strong message to gang members who “offered peace” and warns them

“Surrender to justice and pay the penalty for the crimes they committed , that is the only alternative they will have. Otherwise, face the consequences,” Bukele wrote on Twitter and accompanied his message with a video broadcast on TikTok in which a person with tattoos speaks without the president explaining the origin of the video.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, called on Saturday the gang members who have not been detained during the emergency regime, implemented to “combat” these groups, to “surrender to justice” so that they “pay for the crimes committed”, in response to a video of an alleged gang member in which he says that “they want to change”.

“He who spares the wolf sacrifices the sheep…”he added.

The Bukele Executive leads a so-called “war against the gangs” to “combat” these groups accused of committing the majority of crimes in the Central American country.

The Legislative Assembly, with a large pro-government majority, approved the state of emergency measure and has extended it six times for periods of 30 days each, while authorities have reported more than 53,400 arrests.

For their part, humanitarian organizations register more than 6,500 complaints of violations of human rights.

The exception regime suspends the rights of association, assembly, defense, inviolability of telecommunications and the intervention of communications.

The gangs, a phenomenon considered a legacy of the civil war and which was strengthened by the deportation of gang members from the United States, have resisted the security plans implemented in the last four administrations.