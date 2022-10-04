Beyoncé congratulates her sister Solange, makes ballet history | Instagram: @beyonce

Talent abounds in the Knowles family and to prove it there is not only the world-renowned singer Beyoncé, because her sister Solange Knowles He has also shown to share with her the vein of musical talent, making history in another different branch of music: ballet.

Last August, the youngest was announcing on her social networks that she is the composer of a ballet score for one of the most important dance companies in the world, it is the New York City Ballet, which for the second time in its 74 years of history has presented a work made by a black woman.

Well, on September 28, this feat was completed inside Lincoln Center, where a refreshing work by Solange Knowles took place, at which time her older sister accompanied her Beyonce and his mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, with whom he shared photos.

Through her social networks, the singer of ‘Break My Sou’ was publishing a series of posts where she congratulated her sister for her achievement, in addition to expressing with endearing words all the pride she feels for her and for this important step in her career as an artist, especially as she makes her way in an industry that has little openness to racial diversity.

At the bottom of a series of photos she shared on Instagram of Solange, Beyoncé began her beautiful message in this loving way: “My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I feel for you. You are a visionary and the number one of one”.

Congratulations on being the first African-American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you dearly,” she continued.

To finish, Queen Bey launched a mischievous and strong question to Internet users in general, alluding to the powerful message that this historical fact has. “May I suggest that you don’t fuck with my sister?” Were her closing words in the post on the camera’s social network.

According to some testimonies of the press present and other spectators, Beyonce She did not enter the venue with the other attendees of the show, but waited long enough for the attention to be focused on her sister and not on her, choosing to take her place when the lights had gone out.

