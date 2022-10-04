Benzema missed a penalty! Real Madrid stumbled with Osasuna and lost the top of the Spanish League

Madrid Spain.

The international break always leaves surprises and, after the one in September, it brought about the first game that Real Madrid closed without taking the three points, against Osasuna (1-1), a result that, in addition, leaves Italian Carlo Ancelotti, two weeks before the classic and due to goal difference, without the leadership of the Spanish League, now held by Barcelona. Of course, unlike in other matches in the Madrid fief such as against Betis and Mallorca, Ancelotti’s men did not want to leave their homework for the final part of the match and went out to resolve the match from the start. But this was cut short in the second part, which had not happened until now. SEE MORE: THE POSITION TABLE OF THE SPANISH LEAGUE The mere presence of Frenchman Karim Benzema, 26 days after suffering a double thigh injury at Celtic Park, allowed the Whites to strike down the flanks more easily; and there the Brazilians Vinicius Junior, wanting to leave his mark at all times, and a Rodrygo Goes who brims with confidence were key to opening up a defense from Pamplona that with the passing of the minutes was making waters. Real Madrid warned in the 37th minute, just 13 after the match was stopped due to a medical problem in the stands that was resolved quickly, in a center by ‘Vini’, after letting the ball run and imposing his speed, towards Benzema, who, with an acrobatic shot to the far post, was inches away from making it 1-0, which, however, was not long in coming.

Ancelotti’s men threw the board in the 42nd minute. The slogan was to put corner kicks into play short to generate doubts in Osasuna’s powerful aerial defense, and they succeeded on the sixth occasion. A closed center shot from Vinicius from the left wing surprised Sergio Herrera, halfway out waiting for a shot that would deflect the trajectory, and slipped into his goal. Osasuna asked for Rüdiger’s positional offside. The German, in an offside position when Vinicius hit the ball, made a move to finish off, but tucked his leg in halfway and this was what made both the referee and the VAR referee consider that it did not influence the play and, consequently , they validated the goal. This leader inertia was lost by Real Madrid after the break. Disconnection that put Osasuna squarely in the match in the 51st minute. Kike García, Jagoba Arrasate’s choice instead of the Croatian Budimir, combed a ball inside the area that caught the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin ahead, not expecting the Spanish striker’s resource , and ended in a goal. In his debut in this League, Lunin could not keep a clean sheet either.

Just two minutes later, Kike García had the 1-2 in his boots after a good drive by Moi Gómez down the right wing, but he finished off poorly. And there the red reaction ended. Osasuna returned to its defensive plan and Real Madrid dominated the rival field. The feeling was that the local winning goal was going to come sooner or later, as had happened in the rest of the games of the season, but this time luck was not on the Whites’ side or, above all, on Benzema’s side. The Frenchman fell again to his black beast on penalties: Sergio Herrera. Last season he stopped two in seven minutes and this Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu he was also victorious. Of course, this time Karim crashed the ball into the crossbar. A maximum penalty caused by a David García who was sent off, but Osasuna was still able to resist.

Just two minutes after failing from eleven meters, in the 80th minute, Benzema did beat Sergio Herrera, but his goal was annulled for offside. The Frenchman did not have a happy day in his return and, due to injury, he has not seen a goal since his double against Espanyol on August 28. He tried it with all of Real Madrid and Ancelotti who finished the game with three defenders and two midfielders against a team with ten, but without a prize. Brake of the, until this day, leader of the Spanish League.