Belinda’s curious car that not even Cazzu has

October 03, 2022 7:15 p.m.

Despite having gone back to Spain, Belinda It is still a trend in Mexico. Based in Madrid, the singer is a trend in Mexico after rumors that place her in a relationship with Gonzalo Hevia Bailléres, billionaire heir to the “Palacio de Hierro” stores in Mexico. In this way, it is assumed that Belinda would have already forgotten Christian Nodal, with whom she almost married a few months ago.

Nodal, For his part, he is shown more often in public and it is rumored that he is in a relationship with the Argentine artist Cazzu. However, in recent weeks, he uploaded a preview of his new song that he composed with Feid to his Instagram account and it seemed to fans that it was dedicated to Belinda. Although Belinda and Cazzu are both very talented, there is something that differentiates them and it is this curious car.

A while ago, the Spanish but nationalized Mexican singer uploaded a photo with her Fiat 500c Gucci. This car has a 1.2 engine of only 69cv and stands out for having a strip with the colors of the luxury brand on the roof. As for its speed, it manages to reach 100 km/h in 9.8 seconds, an acceptable figure considering the type of vehicle.

The vehicle is available in only two colors: black and white. The white version has an interior of the same color, but in lighter tones, while if you opt for the black version we will have an interior with chrome finishes that contrast perfectly. In addition, it has very careful details such as green brakes in reference to the colors of the clothing brand.

Belinda has a successful career both as an actress and as a singer, so money is not a problem. In addition, with her beauty, several people have tried to approach them. The truth is that with a price of €18,000 the photos on this Fiat 500 Gucci certainly caught the attention of fans.

Belinda’s photo aboard her Fiat 500 Gucci

+Watch the video with which Belinda presented the car: