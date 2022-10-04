Barcelona LIVE: Barcelona insists and the VAR cancels a goal

As he Inter de Milan As the Barcelona They lost their respective matches against Bayern Munichand they won their other meeting in the first two dates of the Champions League.

In their first match, Inter lost 0-2 at home against the Germans, and recovered to beat Victoria Plzen.

Meanwhile he Barcelona started the season of Champions thrashing the same Czech team 5-1, but lost in their visit to Germany by the same score as the Inter2-0.

A draw is of little use to both teams, so today’s game promises great emotions.

Inter Milan vs. FC Barcelona live updates. Champions League, group stage at the San Siro Stadium, Milano, Italy

The Inter de Milan receives on the third date of the group stage at Barcelonain a match in which both arrive with the urgency of coming out with the three points, after both teams already lost their respective matches against Bayern Munichwhich has already moved away in the standings from the Group C on the Champions Leagueso the winner of this match could begin to emerge as the second in the group to advance to the round of 16.

Today’s game, and the one on October 12 at the Spotify Camp Nouwill be vital for the aspirations of both teams to stay alive in the continental tournament.

Barcelona arrives at the best possible moment as they are leaders of The league from Spain, and with a Robert Lewandowski on fire and scoring in every game, which keeps the Catalan team undefeated in the Spanish competition.

Inter full of absences due to injury

the croatian Brozovića fixed in the scheme of the technician Simone Inzaghias well as the dangerous Belgian attacker Romelu Lukakuare the two main casualties for the whole of Italy.

As if that were not enough, another striker, the Argentine Lautaro Martinez is in doubt after ending the weekend’s game with muscle injuries against the Rome on the A series.

Also Argentine Correa could be the starter in Martínez’s place, and would be next to Dzekowho hopes to meet again with the goal after suffering from ineffectiveness in the Italian tournament, which places Inter in ninth position in the table.

possible alignments

Inter de Milan: Onana, Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Lautaro, Dzeko.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Marcos Alonso, Christensen, Eric García, Roberto, Pedri, Busquets, Gavi, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembélé.