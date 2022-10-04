Atlético Nacional: numbers, performance of Autuori in the first stage of 2019, eliminations, disappointments | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

The second parts were never good? Ask Comesaña, who has 10 versions in the Junior! Sometimes it turns out that the first stage is learning and that a new opportunity is needed to correct, grow and, in the end, succeed. And it must be what the Atlético Nacional board is betting on, by handing over the team to a DT like Paulo Autuori, who did not leave a good memory in his first time but now, in theory, is going for revenge.

Juan Manuel Lillo, one of the many foreigners who failed in his attempt to restore the lost shine to the green, used to say that he knew well that coaches were fired because of the results, but he did not fully understand why they were hired. And like him there is more than one purslane fan, disconcerted by the return of Autuori, not because a DT with two Copa Libertadores (Cruzeiro and Sao Paulo) and a Club World Cup, in addition to 9 domestic titles in Brazil, Peru, are missing parchments. , Qatar and Bulgaria and the 2021 South American Cup that he won as manager of Athletico Paranaense, but because of the memory he left in his first phase in charge of the purslane team.

In that first stage, the Brazilian left after 29 games directed and a performance of 46 percent: he obtained 10 wins, 10 draws and 9 losses between the League, Copa Libertadores and Copa Suramericana.

And not a minor fact: it was an Achilles heel as he suffered 31 goals against and, although it is true that he had several absences due to injuries, he never found the way to keep his goal at zero, something he only achieved in 12 games. The attack was not so bad as he celebrated 31 goals, but the only thing that shows is a profound imbalance.

And it is that Autuori, because of that impossibility of becoming reliable, suffered two eliminations with Nacional, the first on the day of his debut, on the last date of Liga II-2018, when he tied with Leones, which was already relegated, and was left out of the final phase, and the second, more painful, on the continental stage.

In the Copa Libertadores that the Brazilian had to lead, Atlético Nacional started from phase 2, which led to a duel with Deportivo La Guaira, whom he eliminated after beating him 0-1 in Venezuela and drawing 0-0 in Medellín. In phase 3 they had to face Libertad, then directed by Leonel Álvarez, with a 1-0 local victory in Paraguay and the same score in Medellín, which led to a penalty shootout that ended 4-5, after a mistaken charge by Daniel Black mouth. The consolation prize was the Copa Sudamericana.

In that instance they had to face Fluminense and elimination was fate again: they lost 4-1 in Brazil and won 1-0 at the Atanasio Girardot.

And that is the great doubt that remains in the fans, who have a clear memory because it just happened, just two years ago: was Autuori’s first stage so good that it deserved a second? Obviously not. But it is football, as they say, and the realities today are different.

For good? Not necessarily, because in that initial experience what the Brazilian found was an economically strong team, with a checkbook for some reinforcements that he will hardly have today. What this National offers is an opportunity with an obligation to strengthen the quarry to find the jewels that give the club financial stability and a need to restore prestige at a continental level, which is, among other things, where the cash is and sonorous. It may be that the local titles are resigned in pursuit of that international figure. But the comeback will come with fewer tools and the same pressure. Will the Brazilian be victorious? The only thing he asks for is time.