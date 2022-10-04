Aroldis Chapman TALKED about his bad moment and the postseason – SwingComplete

By William Sanchez

The New York Yankees are making the typical adjustments of any team when the MLB postseason begins and, like everything else, there are always tough decisions to be made along the way, such as the fact of releasing Dominican Miguel Andujar. With the New York bullpen being the weakest of the club, another that would be in question would be the Cuban Aroldis Chapman.

According to reports from Joel Sherman of The New York Postthe Yankees central office would be thinking of assigning the reliever due to the results obtained lately, which without exaggeration, must be the worst of his career.

After yesterday’s session, where lost the fourth game of the campaignChapman would declare to YES Networkclaiming the following: “Not anything, just not being behind, what I’ve been fighting for all season,” Aroldis said when asked what went wrong on Sunday.

And when the pitcher was asked if he considered being part of the team for the upcoming postseason, the Cuban replied the following: “Well, I don’t know, I don’t make that decision.”

Recall that the player lost the club’s closer role to Clay Holmes this season. With the regular season just days away, it seems difficult for Chapman to solve his control and confidence issues.

Will this be the end of the pitcher with the Yankees?