Anitta regrets the result of the elections in Brazil, “a sad nation”

Brazilian singer Anitta, one of the most recognized Latin pop artists, lamented the result of the presidential elections held this Sunday in Brazil and that they leave a nation “divided”, “sad” and “at war”.

“Regardless of the outcome of the electionsno one will come out entirely victorious, for a divided nation is a nation at war. A nation at war is a sad and sick nation,” Anitta said on her social media.

With 99.9% of the ballot boxes counted, former progressive president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the first round of the elections with 48.4% of the votes, compared to 43.2% obtained by the current ruler, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro.

What none exceeded 50% of the votes, both will compete for the Presidency of Brazil in a second round scheduled for next October 30.

In this highly polarized context, Anitta, who fully campaigned in favor of the candidate for the Workers’ Party (PT), encouraging the young population above all to vote, stressed that “families, friends and couples are being torn apart by wars policies”.

“At this moment Brazil needs to think about what is human. I want to go back to the time where I didn’t need to see families who love each other to talk to each other, to love each other, to admire each other for political reasons,” he said.

“I would like to go back to the time when aggression, intolerance, fear, insults, etc., were not customary under the ‘allegation’ of political reason. This is all so sad,” he added.

The 29-year-old Brazilian star finished his series of messages ratifying his support for Lula, that governed Brazil between 2003 and 2010, facing the second round of the elections.