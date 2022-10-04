Andrés Lillini is out of PumasHalftime

Edgar Malagon Medel

Mexico City / 04.10.2022 12:21:29





Andrés Lillini was left out of Cougars. The board of the University Club made the decision not to continue with the project under the orders of the Argentine coach, due to the results obtained in the last tournament of the MX League.

Lillini took office in Guardians Tournament 2020, after the departure of Miguel Gonzalez “Michel” and it gave immediate results, since in that semester the club qualified until the Final of the campaign, which it lost to León.

Thanks to the good work of the coach, he was given the confidence to continue as coach of the university team and continued to reap good results, to the point that he got them to the Final of the Concacaf Champions League, who lost to Seattle Sounders.

However, in recent months the results did not arrive; Cougars bet on a restructuring with investment in players and so it came Gustavo del Prete, Edward Salvio Y Daniel Alves. However, the days passed and the results did not arrive and the team was diluting its chances of qualifying.

Was a semester with bad resultsalthough the most scandalous was the 6-0 in the friendly match against Barcelonain the trophy dispute Joan Gamper; this result proved costly for the team’s spirits.

After the defeat in the Camp Nouin the League were thrashed by America Y Saints and in the last days they lost their chances of reaching the Repechage; in the end they finished with 14 points despite the fact that in the statistics of all the games they had more shots on goal than their rivals.

Andrés Lillini, option for the Atlas

After his departure from Pumas, it transpires that Andres Lillini could move to Guadalajara, since he is among the options to take the Atlas bench, once the red and black fired Diego Coca. Other options for that bench are Robert Dante Siboldi, Nicholas Larcamon Y Jorge Francisco Almiron.