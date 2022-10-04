America could be eliminated in their first game; the Potro reveals the reason

Raul Guterrez

October 03, 2022 11:39 p.m.

The Cruz Azul has been renewed thanks to Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez, and it is that they have come out of the hole thanks to this Mexican strategist who has earned the title of technical director of the machine game by game. However, not everything is written yet because the Mexican still has to prove himself in this playoff.

Before a renewed Cruz Azul that denotes more and more football at the hands of Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez, the question that everyone asks is, will they manage to beat León? and it is that his opponent comes from tying 2 goals against the Xolos de Tijuana. However, he is a strong rival who seeks to vindicate himself after his bad tournament.

León comes with all the desire to defeat the machine at home since León’s technical director Ricardo Paiva wants to get revenge for that terrible defeat against the Celestes in the regular phase of the tournament. However, this game is extremely important for both teams as several jobs are at stake.

Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez is totally focused on his match against the Bajío squad and it is that he needs to get the victory, yes or yes, to show everyone what he is made of and that he can also command an institution as big as he is. It is Cruz Azul’s cement machine.

What did the ‘Potro’ say about America?

In an interview for the W Radio network, he was asked if he would be scared of the eagles of America if he had the opportunity to face them in the last phase of the tournament, to which Gutiérrez replied: ‘America had a great tournament, but everything can happen; sometimes the teams that finish in first place are eliminated’. Giving his reason why he believes America could be eliminated in the first place.