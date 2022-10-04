Almería inaugurates the 7th edition of the Medicine and Sport Meeting at the Apolo Theater

The Apolo Theater has raised the curtain to celebrate the seventh edition of the Medicine and Sport Meeting, an already consolidated event that has become an international benchmark for medicine applied to sport thanks to an extensive program that brings to the fore the contributions of medical specialists and athletes of relevance in our country.

Present at the inauguration were Ana Martínez Labella, second deputy mayor and councilor for Urban Planning of the Almería City Council; José Antonio García Alcaina, Deputy Delegate for Sports and Youth of the Provincial Council; Juan de la Cruz Belmonte, territorial delegate for Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía; Manuel Vida, manager of the Torrecárdenas University Hospital in Almería; José Masegosa, head of the Torrecárdenas HU Neurosurgery service and, finally, Antonio Huete, coordinator of the meeting and neurosurgeon.

Sport and medicine are the perfect combination and, in this way, Ana Martínez Labella has conveyed that from the City Council “we are convinced that Almería is a city of sport and with it optimal benefits for people’s health are achieved”. For this reason, he pointed out that through the Municipal Sports Board (PMD) work is being done so that “boys and girls start practicing sports through municipal sports schools and, proof of this, is that each year 8,000 Almerian mobilized to enjoy the Municipal Sports Games”.

In this way, the second deputy mayor has pointed out that “from the City Council, through the PMD, we insist on being that vehicle that allows us to promote sports activities that should accompany the population for the rest of their lives because we believe that sport It is the best medicine for the body.”

Likewise, the regional delegate for Health and Consumption of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan de la Cruz Belmonte, congratulated the Neurosurgery and sports working group of the Spanish Society of Neurosurgery, “organizers of the event that has brought together over these seven years, experts in the sports field, distinguished medical professionals, relevant athletes, Olympic medalists, etc., and who have undoubtedly consolidated Almería as the Spanish capital of scientific research in the field of sports linked to neurosurgery».

Belmonte has considered “physical exercise and health something inseparable not only as a preventive factor of diseases, but for its great contribution in the recovery of this, after the disease”. “Furthermore, sport is one of the best allies of mental health and, ultimately, there are multiple health benefits of physical activity: better emotional well-being, less stress and reduced fatigue, among many others.” The Health and Consumer Affairs delegate reiterated his gratitude to all the people who make this Medicine and Sports event possible.

Also, the Deputy for Sports and Youth, José Antonio García, congratulated Dr. Antonio Huete for organizing this meeting and was grateful that it was held in Almería: “this province stands out because we export Health to Europe through our fruit and vegetables that are exhibited today at the Fruit Attraction international fair, but they are also doing so in the field of sport. It is the perfect place to practice sports 365 days a year, in the sea, the mountains or the two natural spaces and natural park that the province of Almería has. From the Diputación we will continue working to attract the best sporting events at a national level such as La Vuelta and internationally such as the Titan Desert, with the aim of promoting the sports-tourism binomial, with Health as the central axis.

Importance of healthy habits

The coordinator of the VII Meeting of Medicine and Sports and, also, neurosurgeon, Antonio Huete, explained that “seeing all the institutions holding hands in an event of this caliber already speaks of the importance of meeting to talk about health and physical exercise in a city like Almería, which has a very important role”. In addition, he has emphasized that these meetings “should not be confined to the four walls, they have to go out into the street, the people of Almeria have to do physical exercise that is beneficial for their health.”

Likewise, Huete has assessed that, “of every 10 people who, today, go to the University Hospital of Torrecárdenas because they suffer from cancer, 4 would avoid them with physical exercise and a healthy life”. While, “out of every three of our elders who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, one would be prevented with these healthy lifestyle habits.” For this reason, he encourages “walking, which is one of the oldest sports due to its wonderful walks, accompanied by the Mediterranean diet and the social and open nature of the people of Almería”.

Manuel Vida Gutiérrez, manager of the Torrecárdenas University Hospital, thanked the work of Antonio Huete, “coordinator of the meeting and one of the most beloved doctors in the hospital, for his humanitarian work and his human condition”. Thus, the manager has pointed out that there are more than 4,600 professionals in the hospital complex, “whom I am very lucky to be able to help develop all their capacities and, since 2019, our hospital has undergone a profound transformation”.

José Masegosa, head of the Neurosurgery service at the University Hospital of Torrecárdenas, thanked “the authorities for their assistance, collaborating companies, speakers and audience members for making the meeting a success” and pointed out that “what began in 2016 as the Meeting of the Working Group of the Spanish Society of Neurosurgery (SENEC), has been consolidated over the years with the work and enthusiasm of its coordinator, Dr. Antonio Huete, getting leading people from the world of sports and medicine tell us your experiences”.

This edition deals with talks such as ‘Science and sport. A path to the stars’, ‘A new vision of sports neurosurgery’, ‘Yes you can. Fight against xenophobia in sport. The importance of nutrition, microbiology and immunology in sport’ or ‘Culture, cinema and sport’, among others. And, in this line, Masegosa has indicated that citizens deserve “the best attention in all areas and access to knowledge, which will make it a better society, which is what we want for Almería”.