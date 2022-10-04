Albert Pujols is LEADER in home runs at 42 years old – SwingComplete

By Jesus Perez Vichot (Chuchi)

To think that this will be the last season of Albert Pujols in MLB may sound crazy if we take into account what the Dominican has been producing with the wood in the last two months. Although it is true that he is already 42 years old and that his performance has diminished considerably in the last five years, he is also leaving a pleasant impression in the culminating moments of his extraordinary career.

From August 14 to the present, Pujols is, along with the phenomenal outfielders Aaron Judge (Yankees) and Mike Trout (Angels), the player who has hit the most home runs in the Majors. The Cardinals’ designated hitter and first baseman, as well as Judge and Trout, have each hit 15 homers in this span. These three sluggers are followed by the Orioles outfielder, Venezuelan Anthony Santander (13).

“The Machine” is having an electrifying career ending. In the last seven games in which he has seen action he is batting .368 (19-9), with 4 home runs, 11 RBIs, 9 runs scored, .455 OBP and 1.053 SLG. Of the 23 homers and the 64 RBIs that he accumulates Pujols this season, 17 HRs and 44 RBIs have come after the All-Star break (38 RBIs since Aug. 14).

Yes, the legendary Dominican baseball player is finishing at full speed! He is culminating his spectacular career with a flourish, an end worthy of a Hollywood movie. He hit a home run in his final at-bat of the regular season at Busch Stadium, which couldn’t be better. Additionally, he recorded his 2,214 RBI with his 702 career HR, tying Babe Ruth for the second-most RBIs in MLB history.

The 702, was his 468th career home run in a Cardinals uniform, tying Chipper Jones for 18th most home runs for a franchise. This homer was also the 333rd of his career at home, surpassing Ken Griffey Jr. for 7th place all-time in the majors.

But that wasn’t all, Pujols’ 702nd home run is his 58th career game-tying home run, surpassing Sammy Sosa and Hank Aaron and tying Mark McGwire for the seventh most in MLB history since 1961. Pujols will retire at the end of this season and he is doing it in the best possible way, as he has always done, hitting the balls.