Albert Pujols hits his 703rd home run and beats Babe Ruth in RBIs

The Dominican continues with his surprising end to the season and now takes second place in RBI history in MLB.

It didn’t take long for Albert Pujols added another bright spot to his Hall of Fame career. “The Machine” took advantage of his third at-bat on Monday to hit his 703rd home run and with it, he reached 2,216 RBIs.

The new milestone leads him to surpass the legendary Babe Ruth in the RBI department (2,214) and leaves him only in second place all-time, behind only another of the all-time great hitters in the Big leagues, hank aaronwho has 2,297.

hank aaron, Babe Ruth Y Albert Pujols they are the only three hitters in history to compile at least 2,200 RBIs. It is important to note that, of the group, Pujols He was the only one to play a season of only 60 games, due to the advance of the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020 campaign.

the home run of Pujols (and consequently his two RBIs of the night), arrived at the top of the sixth episode of the match between St.Louis Cardinals Y Pittsburgh Piratesbefore a breaking launch of Mitch Keller left on the plate.

Albert Pujols hit 703 career home runs. TW/St.Louis Cardinals

Additionally, home run 703 of Pujols marks the thirty-fifth time the Dominican hit a homer in the PNC Park, the stadium where he has hit the most home runs as a visitor in his career. The rookie campaign of “The Machine” coincided with the year the stadium was founded. Pujols homered in his first game in the PNC Park on May 15, 2001.

Albert Pujols’ 703rd home run was also his 35th career home run at PNC Park, his most at any stadium on the road. The first home run Pujols hit there was on May 15, 2001, in his first game visiting PNC Park.#MLBxESPN pic.twitter.com/GFksHTzpSf — ESPN.com.do🇩🇴 (@ESPN_DO) October 4, 2022

The 24th home run Pujols on the year also puts him just four short of the most connected by a 42-year-old. This mark is in the possession of Barry Bondswho closed his career with 28 home runs.