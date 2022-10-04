Ajax vs Napoli (1-6) / Massacre of the club from Chucky to EdsonHalftime

Midtime Editorial

The Napoli is intractable in the Champions Leaguehas an overwhelming pace with three wins in as many games and now the Ajax was his victim beating him 6-1 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, taking an important step towards qualifying for the next round early.

The Azzurri have annihilated Liverpool, Rangers and Ajax, they have all scored from three goals up and that has them at the top of Group A; In addition, joining the Serie A games, they have six consecutive wins.

At the match both Hirving Lozano and Edson Álvarez had activity from the beginning and although neither of them shone, Chucky was the one who had the most outstanding actions playing as a right winger, a position in which he usually has good games.

The Children of God took the lead very early in the game with a goal from Kudus after nine minutes, but then came the Neapolitan party and the cascade of goals.

Raspadori, Di Lorenzo and Zielinski they scored three goals that not only turned the game around, they also showed Ajax’s defensive shortcomings, which have made them not compete against the big clubs in Europe.

For the second half Napoli’s rain of goals continued, raspori he showed off with the second of the night and Kvaratskhelia at 60′ he put the fifth in front of the Dutch.

Desperation and helplessness took over Ajax and at 73′ Tadic was sent off for a double warning, a situation that made the game even more complicated for the locals, who will have to row against the current in the three remaining games for the team to be able to qualify for the next round.

With one man less, the game was easier for Napoli, who still had time to increase the score through the Argentine’s boots Giovani Simeon and thus make a bookmark of scandal.

