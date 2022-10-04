32 children died in the Indonesian tragedy

AFP

Mexico City / 03.10.2022 10:58:16





At least 32 children are among the 125 people who died the weekend in Indonesia in one of the worst catastrophes in football history, when security forces fired tear gas into a packed stadium and a stampede ensued.

“According to the latest data we have received, Of the 125 people who died in the accident, 32 were children.the youngest being a boy of three or four years old,” he told AFP Nahar, an official from the Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection.

The President Indonesian Joko Widodo ordered to indemnify to the relatives of the victims. “As a sign of condolence, the president will donate 50 million rupees ($3,200) for each deceased victimChief Security Minister Mahfud MD told a news conference, adding that the money would be delivered in a day or two.

What happened in Indonesia on October 1?

The tragedy, which also left 323 injured, It occurred Saturday night at city of Malang after fans of the home team arema FC invaded the field from Kanjuruhan Stadium after losing 3-2 to arch-rivals Persebaya Surabaya.

The policeman answered with the launch of tear gas to the packed bleachers, leading the viewers to run en masse to the small gates where they were crushed either suffocatedaccording to witnesses.

The police qualified the incident as a “riot” in which two officers were killed, but survivors accuse them of exaggerating their response and causing the deaths of numerous bystanders.