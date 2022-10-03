Zuleyka Rivera and DJ Luian celebrate their birthday between mimes, family and dances

Puerto Rican model and television presenter, Zuleyka Riveraand her boyfriend, the music producer DJ Luiantook advantage of the weekend to celebrate their birthdays surrounded by balloons, friends and family. Although none of the artists revealed the chosen destination, it seems that Cancun, Mexicocould appear in the list of alternatives, since the Miss Universe 2006 shared a few stories on Instagram from there.

“Ole. ‘Double Birthday Party’ Zuleyka, ‘Love You, My Queen’”, published Luian Malavé Nieves, considered by many to be one of the most important musical producers of the urban genre, the person who discovered his compatriot bad bunnyand has collaborated with artists of the stature of daddy yankee, Natti Natasha, Nicky Jam Y Anuel AA. The publication includes a carousel with eight photos of some moments of the celebration.

According to the images, the event had a dress code -white- and the presence of a select group of guests. Of course, the families of both stars said present.

The businessman turned 32 on September 30, while the model turns 35 today. Last week the couple shared in the final of “Top Chef VIP”, the “reality shows” of kitchen where the Puerto Rican was placed among the four finalists.

Although Rivera did not win the grand prize of $100,000, his dishes earned praise and recognition from the Jury throughout the competition. The final program of “Top Chef VIP” was recorded in Medellin Colombia.