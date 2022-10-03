Yolanda Andrade reveals the greatest act of love she did for Verónica Castro

Yolanda Andrade told about the time she looked for Verónica Castro in another country, after a fight.

Although she did not detail what happened after the reunion, the presenter defined her trip as something “crazy” and “exciting”.

Verónica Castro has never confirmed or denied her romance with Yolanda Andrade, although she did say that she never married the presenter.

One of the most notorious relationships within entertainment is the one Yolanda Andade had with Verónica Castro and, despite the fact that the actress has never admitted dating, the presenter has no problem giving details of her romance.

Now, the controversial host is once again honest about that stage of her life and talks about that time when she traveled to another country to reconcile with Verónica Castro, after having a strong fight, even though she did not know where she was.

“I went to look for Veronica in Paris, and I got off the plane, and I started looking for her and I found her. She didn’t tell me what hotel she was in, we got into a fight and she was in Paris. I arrived with my little suitcase and I was in the streets (looking for it) ”, she narrated in an interview with Isabel Lascuráin.

Fortunately, Cristian Castro’s mother stayed in a hotel that Yolanda Andrade already knew, so it was easier for her to find her.

“Thank God, the receptionist was an Argentine, as we had already stayed at that hotel on another occasion and I told her ‘I’ve come to look for Verónica Castro’. (Then Veronica) told me ‘What are you doing here?’”, she recounted.

Yolanda Andrade described her trip as something “crazy”, because she never imagined that she would come to look for her partner in another country, much less without knowing where she was exactly, however, she admitted that she does not regret it.

“I said ‘It can’t be that I have traveled there, 14 hours away, without knowing where it is’, with a hunch because it was really crazy; And look, I’m not saying anything bad, it’s the most exciting and beautiful thing I’ve ever done for love, looking for her and saying ‘here I am, I love you’”, she maintained.

Let us remember that Yolanda Andrade has always assured that she had an affair with Verónica Castro and that they even married, symbolically, in Amsterdam two decades ago.

However, the latest has been denied by the famous actress and has even asked the presenter not to make any more “jokes” on the subject of the alleged wedding.

“I clarify that I did not get married, I have never married, if I did not marry the parents of my children, then how am I going to marry Yolanda, one thing is that he makes jokes and also get married as a joke as you can do in a kermés, but no, I already asked you to be calm, “Castro said in 2019, during an interview for the program ‘Todo para la mujer’.