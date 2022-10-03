Why was Henry Figueroa punished again when he had already been acquitted by the Doping Court in Costa Rica?
It seemed that the nightmare had been left behind, but it has not been. Honduran soccer player Henry Figueroa was punished by fifa for a positive doping test.
Through a letter, the highest body in world football communicated its final decision on the case of the now Vida de La Ceiba defender.
“The request to extend the decision issued by the National Court of Appeal against doping on September 23, 2022 so that it has effects throughout the world, ”says the first part of the letter.
“The player Henry Alberto Figueroa Alonzo is sanctioned worldwide with a four-year suspension from all football-related activities from June 22, 2022 to June 22, 2024,” added the fifa in his official statement, the same that he sent to the club Life.
It must be remembered that this scandal began in December 2019, when Henry was required by the Costa Rican Anti-Doping Commission after a league game between Alajuelense and Herediano. The Honduran evaded taking the test and used the death of a close relative as an excuse, so he was replaced by another player.
In the document of fifaissued on September 23, 2022, mentions that Figueroa evaded the doping test to which he had been subjected when he played with the Alajuelense of Costa Rica and therefore Fifa decided to close the case as a positive.
The former Honduran national team player, who is 29 years old, will not be able to play again until June 2024, since the sanction is effective immediately.
The directive of Life will not sit idly by and will do whatever it takes to defend Henry Figueroa and seek to at least reduce the sanction.
“We are going with everything to defend our player in this situation. The lawyer will work on it”, Luis Cruz, president of Vida told Hondusport.
What happened?
To better understand why Henry Figueroa has been sanctioned again after being acquitted on October 5, 2021, it is important to make it clear that in Costa Rica there is a National Doping Court, which is an administrative body that judges at first instance. This was the body that acquitted Henry Figueroa in the first instance.
Likewise, there is the National Court of Doping Appeals in Costa Rica, which is an administrative body that judges in the second instance and it was this that found the Honduran guilty, as explained by Astor Henríquez, a former Honduran soccer player, lawyer and expert in sports law.
It was also this Court of Appeals that requested fifa the extension of the sanction worldwide, something that in the end ended up being accepted.
It should be mentioned that the Life will give a press conference to discuss the case of Henry Figueroa and what they will do from now on. Luis Cruz, president of the coconut group, is the one who will provide statements.