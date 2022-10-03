Why was Henry Figueroa punished again when he had already been acquitted by the Doping Court in Costa Rica?

2022-10-03

It seemed that the nightmare had been left behind, but it has not been. Honduran soccer player Henry Figueroa was punished by fifa for a positive doping test.

Through a letter, the highest body in world football communicated its final decision on the case of the now Vida de La Ceiba defender.

“The request to extend the decision issued by the National Court of Appeal against doping on September 23, 2022 so that it has effects throughout the world, ”says the first part of the letter.

“The player Henry Alberto Figueroa Alonzo is sanctioned worldwide with a four-year suspension from all football-related activities from June 22, 2022 to June 22, 2024,” added the fifa in his official statement, the same that he sent to the club Life.

See: Motagua prohibits the entry of the Olimpia bar for the first leg of the Concacaf League semifinals

It must be remembered that this scandal began in December 2019, when Henry was required by the Costa Rican Anti-Doping Commission after a league game between Alajuelense and Herediano. The Honduran evaded taking the test and used the death of a close relative as an excuse, so he was replaced by another player.

In the document of fifaissued on September 23, 2022, mentions that Figueroa evaded the doping test to which he had been subjected when he played with the Alajuelense of Costa Rica and therefore Fifa decided to close the case as a positive.