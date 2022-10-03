Why did Cristiano Ronaldo not play a single minute in Manchester City’s beating of United in the derby?

2022-10-02

Manchester City crushed United for the second consecutive season. The Citizens won 6-3 with a brutal Erling Haaland who scored a tremendous hattrick. Another who scored a hat-trick was Phil Foden.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro lived a nightmare from the bench

Cristiano Ronaldo did not play a single minute and Erik ten Hag explained why he did not put him in despite the good things that the Portuguese can bring him on the field.

“It was out of respect for his great career,” said the Dutch coach who is being heavily criticized for his start to the cycle with United, it is the second humiliation of the season he has received, the first was against Brentford.