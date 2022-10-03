Why did Cristiano Ronaldo not play a single minute in Manchester City’s beating of United in the derby?
Manchester City crushed United for the second consecutive season. The Citizens won 6-3 with a brutal Erling Haaland who scored a tremendous hattrick. Another who scored a hat-trick was Phil Foden.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro lived a nightmare from the bench
Cristiano Ronaldo did not play a single minute and Erik ten Hag explained why he did not put him in despite the good things that the Portuguese can bring him on the field.
“It was out of respect for his great career,” said the Dutch coach who is being heavily criticized for his start to the cycle with United, it is the second humiliation of the season he has received, the first was against Brentford.
In turn, the technical director of Manchester United said that they lacked “belief” to compete against City. “It was four weeks ago, but I saw a team with a different spirit and vibe. Today we were not convincing. From the first minute, we weren’t on our feet or challenging in possession.”
With hat-tricks from Haaland and Phil Foden, Manchester City humiliated United
He added: “It’s always hard to figure out why it happens, especially after games. I’ll have to talk to my players to find out.”
“They know they can do better. It was seen at the level against Arsenal and Liverpool, but if you don’t fight – something we didn’t do – then you have problems against teams like Manchester City”, he sentenced.