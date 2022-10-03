Sports

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo not play a single minute in Manchester City’s beating of United in the derby?

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 days ago
0 2 1 minute read

2022-10-02

Manchester City crushed United for the second consecutive season. The Citizens won 6-3 with a brutal Erling Haaland who scored a tremendous hattrick. Another who scored a hat-trick was Phil Foden.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro lived a nightmare from the bench

Cristiano Ronaldo did not play a single minute and Erik ten Hag explained why he did not put him in despite the good things that the Portuguese can bring him on the field.

“It was out of respect for his great career,” said the Dutch coach who is being heavily criticized for his start to the cycle with United, it is the second humiliation of the season he has received, the first was against Brentford.

In turn, the technical director of Manchester United said that they lacked “belief” to compete against City. “It was four weeks ago, but I saw a team with a different spirit and vibe. Today we were not convincing. From the first minute, we weren’t on our feet or challenging in possession.”

With hat-tricks from Haaland and Phil Foden, Manchester City humiliated United

He added: “It’s always hard to figure out why it happens, especially after games. I’ll have to talk to my players to find out.”

“They know they can do better. It was seen at the level against Arsenal and Liverpool, but if you don’t fight – something we didn’t do – then you have problems against teams like Manchester City”, he sentenced.

The gestures of Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo said everything and it was only 3-0.

The gestures of Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo said everything and it was only 3-0.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList2 days ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Real España, with a ‘B’ team, surprises and starts Motagua’s undefeated length with a brace from Pedro Báez

3 days ago

What is the fencing response, Tua Tagovailoa’s reaction after his shock?

4 days ago

The day that Pitu Cejas found out that in Mexico you charge fortnightMediotiempo

4 days ago

EXCLUSIVE of Pedro Álvarez ended debate against Swing Complete – SwingComplete

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button