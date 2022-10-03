Why Checo Pérez shut up ‘Mexican style’ and, like never before, rubbed the victory to his critics

A man made for extreme situations, to rise to the top when nobody thinks he can do it, the pilot of the motto “Never give up” did it again. Because when the critics fall harder, somehow, Sergio Pérez leaves them a lap behind, the tongues (or feathers, as the case may be) cannot keep up, they stay behind.

Checo Pérez categorically won the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix when suggestions, columns, and interviews were already resonating, mainly in the European media, that the Mexican should not continue at Red Bull, because he had poor performance.