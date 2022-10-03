Sports

Why Checo Pérez shut up ‘Mexican style’ and, like never before, rubbed the victory to his critics

      Sports journalist with more than 20 years of media experience. He is a member of the team of founding reporters of the Reforma newspaper, where he developed the motor sports source, along with coverage of the NBA, boxing, tennis, golf, soccer and baseball. Later he was general editor of Cancha, soccer coordinator at Récord and editorial deputy director of the same newspaper. His specialization in motorsports led him to be a live commentator for GP2, GP3 and F1 on Fox Sports. He is the author of the biographical book “Adrián Fernández, images for history”. He is currently the editor of ESPNDeportes.com

A man made for extreme situations, to rise to the top when nobody thinks he can do it, the pilot of the motto “Never give up” did it again. Because when the critics fall harder, somehow, Sergio Pérez leaves them a lap behind, the tongues (or feathers, as the case may be) cannot keep up, they stay behind.

Checo Pérez categorically won the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix when suggestions, columns, and interviews were already resonating, mainly in the European media, that the Mexican should not continue at Red Bull, because he had poor performance.

