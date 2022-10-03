Who will be the new DT of the Atlas? The 4 candidatesHalf time

The coming and going of names of possible technicians for Atlasthe directive already has four important and interesting options to hire their next coach, this after the departure of Diego Martín Cocca, who will remain in memory for giving them the Bi-championship in Liga MX after 70 years of drought.

There is no time to lose, that is why the high command of the athletes began talks and negotiations to decide between Nicolás Larcamón, Andrés Lillini, Robert Dante Siboldi and Jorge Francisco Almirón to be the new coach of the Atlas from Clausura 2023, since in this semester they did not qualify for the Repechage.

Larcamón, the most liked in Atlas

The first two names are the priority and for this reason, the president, José Riestra, is already pulling the strings. With Larcamón, the issue is more complicated since there is an active link with Puebla, since he has a contract until 2023 and also a termination clause of 2 million dollars, which means an obstacle, but is the one you like the most.

Lillini and her work with young people

Lillini can now have talks because he couldn’t get the Pumas to the Final Phase. He likes working with young people and that adapts to the campuses, since with the “tight portfolio” of the university students he made acceptable tournaments, even reaching a Liga MX Final and another of Concachampions, although both lost.

Siboldi, an old acquaintance

Robert Dante Siboldi is from home, since he played in Atlas in 1989 and until 1992; He also managed Santos Laguna from 2017 to 2019, where he was league champion in 2018. He currently does not have a job as he was fired from Al-Alhi of Saudi Arabia.

Almirón, with European experience

The Negro Almirón played for Atlas from 1997 to 2000where he coincided with the outgoing Cocca, he was already a technical assistant in the team, he has European experience and he did very well with Lanús, winning titles in Argentina, leaving that position in July 2022.

Diego Martín Cocca closed on Saturday with a victory against Necaxa a very successful process that lasted just over two years as coach of Atlas, where he won two Liga MX titles and a Champion of Champions.

After being left out of the Apertura 2022, the athletic team has already started its vacation period and will be on November 14 when they return to activity to begin the preparation for Clausura 2023 with the new coach.